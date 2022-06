Biden implores Congress to restore assault weapons ban: CBS News Flash June 3, 2022 Asking "How much carnage are we willing to accept?" President Biden urged Congress to restore an assault weapons ban. The war in Ukraine began 100 days ago and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says Russia controls about a-fifth of the country. And Buckingham Palace says the queen has been experiencing some “discomfort,” so won’t attend a church service that’s part of her Platinum Jubilee celebration.