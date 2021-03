Understanding the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border A recent op-ed published in the Washington Post titled "The border crisis is about human pain and desperation. Why can't the media grasp this?" explores the causes of the latest increase in migration and how the media has struggled to accurately portray the situation. The author of the piece, León Krauze, an opinions contributor at the Washington Post and an anchor at Univision, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss it.