Biden hosts South Korean president at White House

President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced an agreement to keep U.S. nuclear armed submarines docked in South Korea. Mr. Biden also dismissed questions about his age as he gears up for the 2024 campaign. Ed O'Keefe has more.
