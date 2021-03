Biden hoping to sell people on recently passed COVID relief bill Congress passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Wednesday. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller and Politico Congress reporter Olivia Beavers join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss when Americans could begin receiving stimulus checks, and what comes next for the Biden administration.