Biden holds first Cabinet meeting on infrastructure and jobs plan President Biden held his first full Cabinet meeting Thursday to work on promoting his $2 trillion "American Jobs Plan." CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Politico White House reporter Meridith McGraw, and Vice News contributor Paul Blest join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the infrastructure plan, as well as the White House's opposition to Republican efforts to impose new voting restrictions.