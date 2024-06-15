Watch CBS News

Biden holding L.A. fundraiser as Trump campaigns in Michigan

Banking on a boost from celebrity support, President Biden departed the G7 summit in Italy and arrived in Los Angeles Saturday for an A-list fundraiser which his campaign said has already raised more than $28 million toward his race against former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, who himself spoke to Black community leaders in Detroit, and is headlining a convention Saturday night organized by a conservative youth group. Natalie Brand reports.
