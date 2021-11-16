Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden hits the road to promote new infrastructure bill

President Biden visited an aging bridge in New Hampshire that will get repaired under the new infrastructure bill. Now, Democrats are trying to move forward with passing a major social and climate spending package. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Wall Street Journal political reporter Eliza Collins and Washington Post national political reporter Eugene Scott join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.
