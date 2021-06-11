Biden highlights U.S. role in fighting global pandemic during overseas trip During his first overseas trip, President Biden outlined a plan to donate 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to lower-income nations to help end the global pandemic. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings, and Axios politics reporter Sarah Mucha join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that, plus the new Atlantic Charter agreement and progress on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.