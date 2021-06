Biden heads to Europe for G7 summit President Biden is making his first international trip since taking office, traveling to Europe for the G7 summit and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the president's plans, and then Scott Lucas, editor of EA WorldView, professor emeritus at the University of Birmingham and and associate at the Clinton Institute at University College Dublin, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on what to expect.