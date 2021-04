White House invites bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss infrastructure plan President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to meet with a small group of bipartisan lawmakers Monday at the White House to discuss the $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Republicans have raised concerns over the size and cost of the package, while some Democrats say it needs to be even bigger. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.