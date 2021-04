Father of Parkland shooting victim: Biden's action on guns "will help our students be safe in school" President Joe Biden announced executive action on guns today at the White House, calling gun violence in America is an "epidemic." Tony Montalto, the president of Stand with Parkland, lost his daughter, Gina, in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the president's action.