Climate expert weighs in on Biden's promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions President Biden is making climate change and the environment one of the key agenda items of his administration. The president has promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. He says that goal can be reached by passing his $2 trillion infrastructure bill, which allocates billions of dollars to help address the nation's climate crisis. Nathaniel Keohane, senior vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.