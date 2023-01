Biden giving keynote speech at Al Sharpton MLK Day breakfast: CBS News Flash Jan. 16, 2023 President Biden will mark Martin Luther King Junior Day with a breakfast in Washington. He’ll join the Rev. Al Sharpton and His National Action Network and give the keynote address. University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with murder after a fatal shooting near campus. And, for a 5th straight week, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is tops at the box office.