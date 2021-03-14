Biden and Harris gearing up to travel nationwide to promote American Rescue Plan The Biden administration is turning its focus to implementing the American Rescue Plan as millions wait for much needed aid. This comes as new CBS News polling shows more people are feeling optimistic about the pandemic as vaccine efforts ramp up across the country. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the latest developments while CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN to explain new polling numbers.