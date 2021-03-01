Biden faces criticism for failing to sanction Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi's killing President Biden is facing growing criticism for failing to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. This comes as sources tell CBS News the State Department will highlight a "reset and recalibration" of the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with details on that, plus Mr. Biden's upcoming meeting with the president of Mexico and the latest on his COVID relief plan.