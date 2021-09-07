Biden expected to make case for spending bills during Northeast Ida visit President Biden is expected to push for the passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint while he visits parts of New Jersey and New York that were ravaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm killed dozens of people in the area and caused devastating flooding and tornadoes. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about what to expect.