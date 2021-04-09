Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden expected to announce soon 2016 decision

Vice President Joe Biden is expected to announce soon whether or not he will enter the 2016 presidential race. The Hill Political Reporter Kevin Cirilli spoke with CBSN from the presidential campaign trail about Biden's decision.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.