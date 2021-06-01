Biden expected to announce new initiatives intended to help communities of color President Biden is heading to Oklahoma to mark 100 years since the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre, which is considered one of the worst displays of racist violence in American history. He's expected to unveil a series of new measures aimed at helping communities of color across the U.S., especially when it comes to housing and economic policies. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports from Tulsa, and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with the latest developments.