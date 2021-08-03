White House announces eviction moratorium in areas with high COVID infections The White House says a new moratorium on evictions will be put into effect for parts of the country with higher case counts of COVID-19. It follows days of protest by progressive Democrats who camped outside the U.S. Capitol after the CDC's moratorium was allowed to expire over the weekend. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene, and Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, and the White House's reaction to sexual harassment claims against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.