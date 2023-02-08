Watch CBS News

Biden delivers fiery State of the Union address

Fresh off a fiery State of the Union speech, President Biden took his economic message to Wisconsin, where he mocked Republicans who heckled him during the address. Weijia Jiang has more on the biggest moments from the night.
