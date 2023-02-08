Biden delivers 2nd State of the Union address: CBS News Flash Feb. 8, 2023 In his second State of the Union address, President Biden touted the country's economic gains and called on Republicans to help raise the debt ceiling, reform immigration and ban assault-style weapons. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded with a combative speech, criticizing Democrats and calling Mr. Biden "unfit to serve." LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 39 years. And “La La Land,” the hit Hollywood musical, is heading to Broadway.