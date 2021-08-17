Biden defends decision to withdraw from Afghanistan as Taliban seizes control President Biden says the U.S. mission in Afghanistan was "never supposed to be nation-building" and must come to an end. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports on the latest from Kabul, where the Taliban has seized control, and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang details Biden's response. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on the impact on American service members and their families. Then Reuters' White House correspondent Jeff Mason and Tom Joscelyn, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, join CBSN's Elaine Quijano with their analysis.