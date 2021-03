Biden defends decision to not expel unaccompanied migrant children President Biden held the first formal news conference of his presidency Thursday, taking questions on a variety of topics, including the surge of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access as well as his future political plans. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.