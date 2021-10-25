Live

Biden continues to push Democratic lawmakers to come together on his legislative agenda

President Biden’s domestic legislative agenda faces major hurdles as Democrats continue to negotiate key issues. On Sunday, Mr. Biden hosted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin at his home in Delaware to try to reach a consensus on the infrastructure and social spending bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “confident” her party will reach a deal soon. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.
