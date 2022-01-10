Biden focusing on voting rights legislation; U.S. and Russia hold talks President Biden and Democrats in Congress are focused on trying to pass voting rights legislation, although its future is uncertain. And the U.S. holds high-stakes security talks with Russia. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian and Wall Street Journal Congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.