Biden condemns Trump, "MAGA Republicans" in fiery prime-time speech President Biden called on Americans to fight for the "soul of the nation" in a prime-time speech Thursday night. Before the president spoke, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued Americans aren't better off now than when Mr. Biden took office. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe traveled with the president to Philadelphia for the speech, and he joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.