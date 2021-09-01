Biden commits to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression During his first Oval Office meeting with President Biden on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought support from the White House on a range of issues. Meanwhile Republicans are seizing on an opportunity to attack President Biden's decisions in Afghanistan ahead of the 2022 midterms. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian, and Insider politics reporter Oma Seddiq join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.