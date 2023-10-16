Biden cancels Colorado trip amid Israel-Hamas war President Biden has canceled a planned trip to Colorado Monday and will stay in Washington, D.C., amid the Israeli-Hamas war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to criss-cross the Middle East working to ensure safe passage for Americans to leave Gaza, secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and keep the war from spreading. The White House also appointed a special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues to focus on getting humanitarian aid to Palestinians. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.