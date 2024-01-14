Biden campaign not worried yet about 2024 election, Ed O'Keefe reports As a new CBS News poll shows President Biden trailing all three top Republican contenders — including former President Donald Trump, who Mr. Biden defeated in 2020 — Ed O'Keefe tells "Face the Nation" that the Biden campaign is not yet worried. The Biden campaign believes Trump will ultimately be the GOP nominee, with some in his camp questioning Nikki Haley's viability. "Once that binary choice is before the American people again, the White House believes they'll be able to win it," O'Keefe said. Watch more 2024 analysis from "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Robert Costa, O'Keefe and Cook Political Report editor Amy Walter.