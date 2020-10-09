Sign Up For Newsletters
Live updates: Hurricane Delta starts lashing Texas and Louisiana
Explosive texts found on phone of suspect in Ahmaud Arbery murder
Dems to introduce bill forming panel to rule on president's fitness
U.N.'s World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize
Trump says he's planning to hold rally after doctor says he'll likely be cleared
Protests continue over knee-in-back arrest of pregnant Black woman
SCOTUS rejects request to reinstate medication abortion restriction
What to expect from Amazon Prime Day this year
Roaring fire atop high-rise apartment building injures scores
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Trump and Biden even in Ohio, as Biden leads in PA
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Biden campaign announces town hall after Trump rejects virtual debate
President Trump says he does not want to debate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a virtual format. Ed O'Keefe reports.
