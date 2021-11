Biden calls Omicron COVID-19 variant cause for concern, not panic President Biden addressed the nation to discuss the newly-detected Omicron COVID-19 variant. Plus, Congress has a full docket, including a looming government shutdown, as Christmas recess approaches. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Wall Street Journal politics reporter Eliza Collins and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with the latest.