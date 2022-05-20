Biden begins Asia trip: CBS News Flash May 20, 2022 President Biden is in Asia, in South Korea for the first leg of his trip. He’s decided not to visit the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone separating South and North Korea. A baby formula factory that's been closed since February due to contamination, Abbott Nutrition's Michigan plant, could be back open by next week, the FDA says. But the company says once production resumes, it could be about two months before new formula begins arriving in stores. And for the first time, there will be female referees at a men's World Cup final, set for later this year in Qatar.