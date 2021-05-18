Biden backs Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire in Netanyahu call In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Biden expressed support for a cease-fire as fighting between Israel and Hamas enters its second week. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Politico White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar, and Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the White House response and the day's other political news.