Watch CBS News

Biden back in U.S. after France trip

President Biden is back stateside after his five-day visit to France for ceremonies to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has a recap of the president's trip.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.