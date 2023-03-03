Biden awards Medal of Honor to retired Col. Paris Davis President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor on Thursday to Paris Davis, a retired U.S. Army colonel who rescued several injured soldiers amid heavy fighting in Vietnam in 1965. Davis was one of the first Black officers in the Army's Green Berets, and his nomination for the medal mysteriously vanished twice after he returned home from the war. The president called him "an incredible man" before bestowing the honor. Watch the White House ceremony.