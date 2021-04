Biden authorizes sweeping sanctions against Russia President Biden authorized sweeping new sanctions against Russia on Thursday designed to punish the Kremlin for cyber hacking and interfering in the 2020 election. The sanctions target more than 30 companies and individuals. The U.S. is also expelling Russian diplomats and intelligence officials. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports from the White House, and then joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.