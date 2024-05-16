Biden asserts executive privilege over Hur recordings as GOP seeks to hold Garland in contempt President Biden is asserting executive privilege over recordings of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur, according to letters sent from the White House and Justice Department to two GOP-led House committees. Congressional Republicans sought the recordings as part of their impeachment probe into the president and are now considering holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for denying their request. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.