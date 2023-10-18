Biden arrives in Israel after strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds President Biden landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday morning, where he was greeted with an embrace by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mr. Biden was to meet Israeli leaders in a show of support amid Israel's war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas and his first remarks were a strong show of that support. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi reports from Tel Aviv on the president's visit and retired Ambassador Gerald Feierstein, a distinguished senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the situation.