Biden applauds Senate passage of "historic" $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden is celebrating a milestone in his agenda after the Senate voted 69-30 to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. In his remarks Tuesday, the president also addressed the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.