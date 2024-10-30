Biden appears to call Trump supporters "garbage," White House says he meant comedian's rhetoric On a video call with Latino activists Tuesday evening, President Biden appeared to call former President Donald Trump's supporters "garbage" as he talked about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico comments at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend. The White House says Mr. Biden was referring to Hinchcliffe's rhetoric. CBS News campaign reporters Aaron Navarro and Taurean Small have more.