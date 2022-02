Biden announces sanctions on Russia; Supreme Court rules on Trump documents President Biden announced that the U.S. will sanction Russia after it began an invasion of Ukraine. Plus, the Supreme Court has blocked former President Trump from shielding White House documents from the House January 6 committee. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis and Politico Congressional reporter Nicholas Wu join "Red and Blue" anchors Elaine Quijano and Nancy Cordes.