Biden and Germany's Angela Merkel affirm joint commitment to democracy President Biden met at the White House with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as he seeks to reaffirm the U.S. relationship with European allies. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, NPR's White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and Axios' political reporter Sarah Mucha join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the day's political headlines, including a meeting between House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.