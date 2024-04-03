Watch CBS News

Biden and Trump win primaries, but some results show some voters still prefer another candidate

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their respective primaries in four states Tuesday, but the results showed some voters still preferred another candidate. The political protest vote against Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war continued but was lower than earlier primaries. Despite dropping out of the race almost a month ago, Nikki Haley had noticeable support in the GOP primaries.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.