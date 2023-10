Biden confirms Americans among those killed, held hostage by Hamas The Israel-Hamas war intensified Tuesday as the Israeli military took out what they said were Hamas strongholds in Gaza and reporters got a close-up look at some of the atrocities carried out by the militants. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has the latest from Tel Aviv. Plus, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports on President Biden's response to the attacks.