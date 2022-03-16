Special Report: Biden announces more aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy's address to Congress Shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct plea to Congress, President Biden authorized an additional $800 million in aid to the country under siege. "The American people are answering President Zelenskyy's call," Mr. Biden said. Watch Mr. Biden's remarks and analysis from CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and national security correspondent David Martin in this CBS News Special Report.