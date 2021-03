Biden says it will be "hard" to meet deadline on U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan In his first formal news conference since taking office, President Biden admitted on Thursday that it will be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.