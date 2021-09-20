Biden faces fallout from Afghanistan drone strike, diplomatic dispute with France President Biden is facing an array of global challenges ahead of his speech tomorrow to the United Nations General Assembly, especially when it comes to Afghanistan. The family of civilians killed in a mistaken U.S. drone strike Kabul are calling for an investigation, compensation and relocation to a safe country. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN to explain the latest developments as well as new details on the diplomatic dispute between France and the U.S.