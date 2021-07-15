Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden Administration unveils new task force to curb ransomware

Federal officials are looking to crack down on ransomware attacks that are attacking critical U.S. infrastructure by implementing a new multi-agency task force. The announcement comes just days after the notorious Russian-linked ransomware group, REvil, suddenly vanished from the internet. CBS News' Jeff Pegues reports on the task force, then Maurice Turner, a cybersecurity fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak with his analysis.
