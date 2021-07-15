Biden Administration unveils new task force to curb ransomware Federal officials are looking to crack down on ransomware attacks that are attacking critical U.S. infrastructure by implementing a new multi-agency task force. The announcement comes just days after the notorious Russian-linked ransomware group, REvil, suddenly vanished from the internet. CBS News' Jeff Pegues reports on the task force, then Maurice Turner, a cybersecurity fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak with his analysis.