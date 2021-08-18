Biden administration relies on Taliban assurances as it ramps up Afghanistan evacuations As the Biden administration accelerates the number of evacuations out of Afghanistan, Defense Department officials said Wednesday that they are working with the Taliban to secure safe passage for U.S. citizens to the airport in Kabul. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, Washington Post congressional correspondent Jacqueline Alemany and Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the administration plans to help those who are having trouble accessing the airfield, and the latest on congressional hearings into the controversial exit strategy.