Biden administration streamlines visa application process for some Afghans The Biden administration is streamlining the visa application process for Afghans who aided the U.S. war efforts. The Department of Homeland Security says that it will remove one application step from the Special Immigration Visa program so that applicants only have to go through one government agency. Senior administration officials say the change could reduce processing times by about a month. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins John Dickerson on CBS News to discuss.